The murder trial of Laura Babcock began Monday, with the Crown alleging the two accused killed the Toronto woman and burned her body in a commercial incinerator.
Dellen Millard and Mark Smich are charged with first-degree murder.
In a rare move for a first-degree murder trial, Millard is representing himself.
The jury includes seven men and seven women. Justice Michael Code is the trial judge.