For five weeks, co-accused killers Dellen Millard and Mark Smich have attempted to pick apart the Crown's case against them at the Laura Babcock murder trial.

Now they must decide whether to call a defence — potentially presenting their own evidence and witnesses.

For Millard, who is acting as his own lawyer, that could mean calling himself into the witness box.

Millard — a self-described pilot, chef, and make-up artist — and his onetime best friend Smich, a high school dropout, have both pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder. The Toronto-area men are being tried in Ontario Superior Court in front of a jury.

Babcock was 23 when she vanished. The court has heard from several witnesses that she was sleeping with Millard in the months before her alleged murder in early July 2012.

The Crown's theory is that Babcock was killed to undo a love triangle. The court has seen text messages between Millard and his girlfriend at the time, Christina Noudga, in which he described Babcock as a problem he'd get rid of.

Babcock, a University of Toronto graduate, was couch-surfing the summer she disappeared, travelling with a number of suitcases and her little dog as she moved from place to place. (Babcock family)

'We need to get our stories straight'

Millard, through his cross-examinations, has continually tried to downplay his relationship with Noudga.

But on Friday, the prosecution's final piece of evidence — 65 handwritten letters he sent to Noudga — seemed to suggest otherwise.

In the letters, Millard continually professes his love to Noudga, and tells her there is a chance she'll be called as a witness. He writes it's important for them to get their stories straight about "the night Laura disappeared."

Many of Millard's undated letters were too faint to read, and entire sections were blacked out by the court, but Crown prosecutor Jill Cameron read several passages out loud. (Court exhibit)

"I told you Laura was over doing coke with Mark in the basement. We went to say goodnight to them. you saw her alive with Mark, with coke."

He adds, "Later when she's reported missing, I told you that Mark told me that she OD'd… I told you I had agreed to stay quiet about it in exchange for the promise he would stop selling and stop using coke."

The last letter read to the jury said: "That stuff I wrote before, about seeing Mark with someone… partying in the basement, that was brainstorming. Forget it."

Millard urged his girlfriend to keep their communication secret and instructed her to destroy his letters. Instead they were found by police in April 2014, scattered all over her bedroom. (Court exhibit)

The gun and the incinerator

Much of the Crown's case seemed to focus on Millard: a wealthy playboy who hosted endless parties at his Etobicoke, Ont. home, usually in his basement, which was painted entirely in black.

It was Millard who bought a .32-calibre handgun, texting back and forth with an aspiring rapper; a man whose face and neck is covered in tattoos and whose criminal record includes a trafficking charge for selling Millard that very gun.

One of two photos shown to the jury last week of the handgun Millard bought days before Babcock vanished in early July 2012. (Court exhibit)

It was also Millard who instructed his mechanic to order a $15,000 incinerator called The Eliminator.

During his cross-examinations, Millard pointed out that he was a collector — investing in vintage vehicles, for example — and an entrepreneur, of sorts.

The Eliminator, the court heard, was for a mobile pet cremation business, though that notion was fiercely refuted by Millard's uncle, a Toronto-area veterinarian.

The rap and the red bag

Smich, compared to Millard, has kept a relatively low profile during the trial. He often spends his days in court, typing on a computer, making little eye contact with anyone.

His lawyer, Thomas Dungey, questioned only a few select Crown witnesses.

Two of Smich's friends testified about a rap he performed for them in August 2012 — it was art imitating life, they told the jury.

Babcock's red Roots duffel bag was seized by police from Smich's home in 2013. (Court Exhibit)

They said Smich then told them he "killed a girl, burned a body, and disposed of it in a lake."

Dungey questioned the credibility of Smich's friends, hammering away at their drug use and checkered pasts.

But perhaps harder to defend were two of Babcock's possessions, found by police at Smich's home: a black iPad, given to Babcock by a former boyfriend; and a bright red duffel bag bearing Babcock's handwritten name and address.

Dungey suggested it could be impossible to track who was using that iPad. He also pointed out while Babcock's bag was in Smich's home, it was being used to store cans of spray paint.

The trial continues at 10 a.m. ET.