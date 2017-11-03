Detectives who seized evidence in the search for Laura Babcock who disappeared in July 2012 are testifying today at the Toronto murder trial of Dellen Millard and Mark Smich.

Richard Floriani, a retired officer with the Hamilton Police Service, is the first in the witness box. He retired last November after more than 30 years in the force.

Floriani described a search warrant he executed on May 22, 2013, at Smich's mother's home in Oakvile, Ont., where Smich lived at the time.

While the jury has heard from family, friends, even random strangers, who were among the last people to see her that summer, a shift was made Thursday when a mountain of technical evidence was presented by the Crown to prove the whereabouts of Babcock and the two men accused of killing her.

Pages of Babcock's phone records traced her last calls and texts, and placed her phone in the same location as Millard's and Smich's phones at the time of her disappearance.

The prosecution alleges Babcock was killed by Millard, 32, and his onetime best friend Smich, 30, at Millard's home on July 3, 2012.

Both men are charged with first-degree murder and have pleaded not guilty.

