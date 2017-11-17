A Toronto police detective who is an expert in street language will testify on Friday as the murder trial of Dellen Millard and Mark Smich wraps up its fourth week.

Det. Gavin Jansz has been a police officer for more than 20 years and, according to Crown attorney Jill Cameron, is an expert in analysis and interpretation in codified language and urban street language.

He analyzed texts between Dellen Millard and Mark Smich — who are both on trial for first-degree murder in the death of Laura Babcock — and a man identified as Isho.

Millard, left, and Smich, right, have both pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in Babcock's death. (Facebook, Instagram)

Millard, 32, and Smich, 30, of Oakville, Ont., are alleged to have killed the 23-year-old Toronto woman in July 2012 and disposed of her body in an incinerator. Her remains have not been found. Both have pleaded not guilty and Millard is acting as his own lawyer.

The jury has heard testimony from other witnesses about messages between the two men, and others, around that time.

The jury also heard from Millard's uncle on Thursday. Robert Burns, a veterinarian in Woodbridge, Ont., whose sister is Millard's mother, vehemently tried to dispel any notion he planned to go into the pet cremation business with his nephew, a contention that was raised in court earlier this week.

"Can you imagine driving up to a strip mall to a vet clinic, carting out cadavers and lighting up an incinerator, with embers flying out right there in the parking lot, and then travelling down Main Street to the next clinic?" said Burns, giving a testimony that was extremely tense and at times angry.

Justice Michael Code interrupted Burns several times during his testimony, urging him to refrain from offering his personal opinion on his nephew — who he clearly dislikes.

The trial resumes in Ontario Superior Court in Toronto at 10 a.m. ET.

