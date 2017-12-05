Accused killer Dellen Millard, who is acting as his own lawyer, will have an opportunity to directly address the jury today at the Laura Babcock murder trial as closing arguments get underway.

Over the last six weeks, Millard has stood countless times at a tall wooden podium in the centre of the courtroom, and cross-examined as many as 40 Crown witnesses.

But when it came to mounting his own defence last week, the Toronto-area man only called three witnesses and declined to present an opening statement.

Crown prosecutors believe Babcock, a 23-year-old university graduate who once worked at a toy store, was killed in early July 2012, her body later burned in an animal incinerator.

Millard, 32, and co-accused Mark Smich, 30, of Oakville, Ont. have both pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder. They're being tried in Ontario Superior Court in downtown Toronto. Smich chose not to present any evidence or call witnesses in his defence.

The jury at the Laura Babcock murder trial will soon decide the fates of co-accused Dellen Millard, centre, and Mark Smich, left. Deliberations are expected to begin early next week. (Court exhibit and Facebook)

The alleged motive

The theory put to the jury since the trial began Oct. 23, is Babcock's was killed because Millard's wanted to undo a love triangle.

Court has heard Millard and Babcock dated briefly, but were still sleeping together in the months before she disappeared.

Among the hundreds, if not thousands of text messages presented in court, the jury saw several Millard sent to his girlfriend at the time, Christina Noudga, promising he would remove Babcock from their lives.

Throughout the trial, Millard has made it clear he was involved with a number of women at the same time.

Mark Smich stands in front of an animal incinerator on July 23, 2012. A forensic anthropologist studied two other photos from the same night, and testified burning objects inside the machine appeared to be human bones. (Court exhibit)

As for the incinerator, called The Eliminator, he bought that summer, Millard has suggested he was going into the pet cremation business with his veterinarian uncle, something his uncle fiercely refuted in the witness box.

Smich's lawyer, Thomas Dungey, as well as the Crown will also present closing arguments this week, ahead of Justice Michael Code's charge to the jury. Deliberations are expected to begin early next week.

