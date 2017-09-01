Jackets and toques can be spotted across the city. Back to school signs litter department stores. A whiff of the air reveals faint traces of spiced pumpkins creeping its way in.

It's that time of the year.

This weekend marks the last of the summer holidays. Most schools in the city begin classes next Tuesday.

Luckily, there is no shortage of fun events for anyone who wants to end the holidays with a bang.

Fan Expo

Where: Metro Toronto Convention Centre

When: Thursday, August 31 - Sunday, Sept. 3

With over 140,000 visitors expected, Fan Expo Canada says it is the largest comics, sci-fi, horror, anime, and gaming event in Canada. It's filled with panels and attractions from some of the most popular comics, including a Canadian-exclusive costume exhibit from the sure-to-be blockbuster film, Thor: Ragnarok.

Tickets are $25 - $50.

Toronto-born Athena Reich is often lauded as one of the best Lady Gaga impersonators in the world. (Gun Roze Images/Facebook)

Artbirth

​Where: Berkeley Street Theatre.

​When: Thursday, Aug. 31 to Sunday, Sept. 3

One of the best Lady Gaga's impersonators, Toronto-born Athena Reich, is putting on a show for fans of quirky comedic impersonators. The Lady-Gaga endorsed artist is performing in Artbirth where she plays a pregnant Lady Gaga in labour in front of her fans.

Tickets are $30 - $35.

A performer poses at a media event for Buskerfest 2017. (Tina Mackenzie/CBC)

Buskerfest

​Where: Woodbine Park

When: Friday, September 1 - Monday, September 4, 2017

The always popular Toronto International Buskerfest will run this weekend, offering up an abundance of mime, music and magic. Visitors will see comedians, fire jugglers, acrobats, clowns and more at the event organized by Epilepsy Toronto. It's the charity's largest annual fundraiser and the entrance fee is a donation. Each performer may ask for payment by passing around a hat after their act.

Crowds at the Distillery District's Art Fest. (Artfest Ontario)

Distillery District's Art Fair

Where: Distillery District

When: Sunday, Sept 1 - Monday, Sept. 4

Painting, photography, sculpture, and craft will take over the Distillery District this weekend. Art lovers can browse the historic area from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m to see 75 of Canada's top artists and artisans exhibit their work.

Chef Roger Mooking is host of Cooking Channel's Man Fire Food and Food Network Canada's Everyday Exotic, as well as a resident judge on Chopped Canada. He will be at the Hot & Spicy Food Fest. (Harbourfront Centre)

Hot & Spicy Food Festival

Where: Harbourfront Centre

When: Sept. 1 - 4

​Taste buds will be tested at the 20th anniversary of the Hot & Spicy Food Festival. The free admission event showcases Canadian celebrity chefs, a food market, and a kids cooking competition.

Bike Rave

Where: Dufferin Grove Park

When: Sat, Sept. 2, 8 p.m.

Cycling enthusiasts meet up at Dufferin Grove Park to head out on a "critical mass style" ride through the city. All that's needed for this gathering are speakers, the event playlist, glowsticks or lights, and of-course — a bike — preferably dressed up in streamers, fuzz and colours. Gatherers ride out together playing the same music synced-up on their speakers.

The Breitling Aerobatic Team performs during last year's Canadian International Air Show. (Louis Nastro/Reuters)

CNE Air Show

Where: Canadian National Exhibiton

When: Saturday, Sept. 2 - Monday, Sept. 4

The annual aerial exhibition is best viewed on the southwest waterfront grounds of the Canadian National Exhibition. Wherever you are in the city, though, chances are you will hear it between noon and 3 p.m.

The show is free with admission but VIP tickets can be bought for up to $3,500.

Tdot Fest​

Where: Yonge-Dundas Square

When: Sunday, Sept. 3

Tdot Fest showcases some of the city's top hip-hop talent. Headlined by Peter Jackson, Dru and Choclair, the free show offers about 10 hours of music in the heart of the city.

(Electric Island/CBC)

​Electric Island picnic and dance

Where: Hanlan's Point, Toronto Island

When: Sunday, Sept. 3 - Monday, Sept 4

DJs and producers Chris Liebing, Claude Vonstroke and Dusky, among others, will put on a two-day electronic dance party and picnic this weekend. Visitors can get to the show on the Hanlan's Point ferry from the Jack Layton ferry terminal.

Tickets are $45–$70.