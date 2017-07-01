GO Transit says train service has partially resumed on its Lakeshore West line after a man was fatally struck just east of Port Credit GO station on Saturday.

There will be delays, GO Transit warned on its website.

Peel Regional Police said the victim is an adult male.

Vanessa Barrasa, spokesperson for Metrolinx, said the collision occurred between Long Branch and Port Credit GO stations shortly before 11 a.m. and the train that hit the man is still holding at the scene.

"We have resumed service but it is not to our regular service quite yet. We are just waiting for police to release the tracks," she said.

"I know this is very difficult for those who are on the incident train, but an individual unfortunately has lost their life, but if they can be patient, we will get them moving as soon as we can."

Lakeshore West #GOtrain service has resumed with delays, see here for details: https://t.co/bDWzFhfee3 — @GOtransitLW

Barrasa said only one set of tracks has been opened, while two sets of tracks remain closed.

Trains moving through the area where the collision occurred are required to travel more slowly than the normal speed, she said.

She said a number of trains had stopped due to the fatality but are moving again.

"Given that it's a festive day today, it's quite sad news," she said. "Our thoughts are with the person's loved ones."

Const. Bancroft Wright, spokesperson for Peel Regional Police, said officers are holding the scene until the coroner's office arrives. The man's age has not been released.

Wright said the circumstances around the death are not yet known.

Police are trying to obtain security camera video to determine what happened, he said.