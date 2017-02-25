One person is dead after being hit by a Via Rail train in Whitby.

Via Rail spokesperson Mariam Diaby said the incident happened around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday.

Trains 40, 61, and 64 on the eastbound Via line heading towards Ottawa and Montreal are delayed by upwards of an hour.

Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins said the death occurred on the Via Rail tracks, near Brock Street South and Highway 401. The tracks are right next to the Lakeshore East GO train line.

The line was shut down briefly for an investigation, but GO train service has since resumed with delays.