GO Train service on the Lakeshore East line has been delayed for a police investigation after a woman was seen near the tracks.

The delays began around 6 a.m. when the woman was spotted at track-level east of Scarborough GO station.

Trains were halted temporarily while police searched for her in the area, but are now moving again.

Riders should expect delays of up to 45 minutes, according to Metrolinx.