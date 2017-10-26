A four-alarm fire at a townhouse complex during which a district fire chief was rushed to hospital in critical condition was at least partially caused by discarded smoking items, the city says.

The Toronto Fire Services (TFS) investigation unit and the Office of the Fire Marshal determined that fire was accidental, said a news release Thursday.

It's been one week since emergency crews were called to the complex at 2067 Lake Shore Boulevard for reports of flames on a third-floor balcony, which quickly spread north to an adjoining roof.

As crews worked to battle the blaze, a mayday was called after the district chief suffered what Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg told reporters was "some type of medical event" and had to be rushed to St. Joseph's Health Centre.

"This is about the worst case scenario for any fire chief," Pegg said at the time.

It's been one week since emergency crews were called to the complex at 2067 Lake Shore Boulevard for reports of flames on a third-floor balcony, which quickly spread north to an adjoining roof. (Submitted by Tony Chariot)

In the release, the city said the incident was one of the "most challenging" aspects of what was already a "complex" situation.

"TFS faced a number of challenges fighting this complex fire, including access to the building, the fact that the fire progressed into the roof and the impact of crews responding in rush-hour traffic," the release said.

Toronto Fire Services are reminding residents to soak all lighting materials, butts and ashes in water before disposing of them using deep, non-combustible ashtrays, and to only smoke outside.