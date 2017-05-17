A portion of Eastern Avenue is flooded this afternoon from lake water coming out of the sewer system.

The City of Toronto says low-lying sewers like the ones in that part of the city are struggling to contain Lake Ontario's record high water levels.

@cityoftoronto Here are more photos of the water along Eastern Avenue. These were all taken this morning. It's getting worse! pic.twitter.com/CWQ3iWzvVo — @SMJohnson78

With the water much higher than usual, a small number of the city's catch basins are now below the lake's surface level, forcing the water upwards in some cases.

"On some days, such as when there is significant wave action, these low lying sewers will surcharge some Lake water before dissipating," wrote Ellen Leesti, a spokesperson for the city.

The city has also seen a "notable rise" in complaints about flooded basements from the lake water, according to Leesti.