The fish population in Lake Ontario got a big boost on Wednesday when 100,000 Walleye fingerlings were released into the water.

After two decades of work trying to restore the natural aquatic habitat, Lake Ontario is now healthy enough to sustain the important game fish, according to the government of Ontario.

Tracey Mill, assistant deputy minister with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry says the addition of walleye should help balance the fish population in Lake Ontario. (CBC)

"There is still a great deal of work that has to be done, but today's stocking event is a testament to the good work that's been done to date," said Tracey Mill, assistant deputy minister with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry. "It's hoped that the addition of walleye fish to the community here in the Toronto waterfront will help balance the fish community."

Urban recreational fishing strategy

The government also hopes the move will attract anglers to the city's waterfront, as part of its "Fishing In Your Backyard" strategy — which pushes for responsible urban recreational fishing on Lake Ontario's northwest waterfront.

All 100,000 walleye were released Wednesday afternoon at the foot of Polson Street, at Jennifer Kateryna Koval's'kyj park.

Some 100,000 walleye fingerlings were pumped into Lake Ontario Wednesday afternoon at the foot of Polson Pier. (CBC)

Mill said the walleye, considered a popular game fish prized by anglers, will join northern pike and bass species in Lake Ontario.

"There's going to be thousands of new people living here before very long, but the first thing we're going to do is introduce 100,000 walleye," said Brian Denney, CEO of the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA), referencing the recent announcement to invest millions of dollars into developing the area.

"Now anglers do not need to travel to cottage country to access excellent fishing opportunities. They're now available right here along the Toronto waterfront," he added.

Brian Denney, CEO of the TRCA, says Wednesday's walleye release will provide excellent fishing opportunities along Lake Ontario in Toronto. (CBC)

There are several dedicated fishing areas on the Toronto waterfront identified by the TRCA.