Labour Day is shaping up to be hot and sticky, with a high of 27 C. It will feel more like 31 with the humidex.

The day will be a grab bag of sun and cloud, with thunderstorms expected in the late afternoon and clearing in the evening.

The week will then settle in a more autumnal routine, with a high of 19 C expected every day until the weekend, and the chance of rain persisting until Friday.