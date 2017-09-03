Drivers may be getting a bit of a break on Labour Day as Toronto police say tickets won't be handed out for some parking bylaws.

"On certain streets, parking bylaws will not be in effect," Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook told CBC Toronto.

Police won't enforce the following on-street parking bylaws on Monday:

Pay-and-display/metered parking.

Rush-hour routes.

Posted signs for Monday to Friday regulations.

On its website, the city says that payment for parking is still required year-round, including on holidays like Labour Day, but police have the discretion whether to enforce the bylaws.