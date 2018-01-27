Toronto homicide detectives have released an image of a vehicle they believe may be connected to the shooting death of a 20-year-old Regent Park man late last year.

Kwsie Blair was shot multiple times outside of a building in the area of Dundas Street E. and Parliament Street on Nov. 13, 2017. Police responding to the call found Blair, badly wounded, on the sidewalk nearby the building.

He died in hospital on Dec. 11.

At the time, police said they believe that Blair was gunned down at close range by a single gunman.

On Saturday, homicide investigators asked for the public's help to locate a car, believed to be a 2012 two-door Honda Civic Ex2, that was seen driving westbound away from the scene in the moments after Blair was shot.

Police called it a "vehicle of interest" in the case.

Anyone with potentially useful information is asked to call Toronto homicide detectives or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.