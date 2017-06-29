A 31-year-old man accused of leading police on a high-speed chase after shooting a woman and stealing several cars faces six counts of attempted murder.

Kristian Jarvis appeared in court for a bail hearing Thursday afternoon, facing a total of 34 charges, including three counts of armed robbery.

Jarvis's long, brown hair was pulled into a braid that fell between his shoulder blades. The sides of his head were shaved and he had a short, unkempt beard.

When asked about the accused's state of mind, lawyer Frances Brennan told reporters that her client was doing fine.

Jarvis was arrested in connection with a crime spree that began early Wednesday morning. He is alleged to have shot at his brother, stolen multiple cars and to have shot a woman who was sitting in one of the stolen cars.

The woman was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police chased the suspect along Highway 400, with up to 40 cruisers and a helicopter trailing him, according to witnesses.

Jarvis was will remain in custody until his next court date on July 11. He is slated to appear via a video link.