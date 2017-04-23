Kobe, a dog stolen while its leash was tied to a bench outside a fast food restaurant in Toronto, has been reunited with its owner.

Toronto police say the dog, a Pomeranian and Shih Tzu mix, was healthy and in good spirits when it was found.

Investigators are still searching for the male suspect believed to have stolen the dog. Earlier this week, police released two security camera images of the man.

Police said a woman, 28, tied Kobe to a bench in the Bloor Street East and Sherbourne Street area on Wednesday at 11 p.m. When she returned to pick up her pet, the dog had been stolen.

Toronto police released this image of a man believed to have stolen Kobe. (Toronto Police Service)

A man found Kobe on Sunday morning at 6:48 a.m. tied to a pole in the Selby Street and Sherbourne Street area and called police. Officers arrived and return the pooch to his owner.

"We'd still like to speak to the man who took the dog. We are still treating this as a theft," Const. Craig Brister, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said Sunday.

But Brister said the story has a happy ending.

"Anytime we get property back to someone, that's a win for us," he said.

The suspect not been identified and police said they have no leads on the case.

"We are asking anyone with information to contact us," Brister said.

In a previous news release, police described the suspect as between 40 and 50 years, with a medium build and brown hair in a ponytail. He wearing an orange shirt, blue jeans, and white running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5100, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).