Toronto police have arrested three men after a pregnant woman and man were shot and wounded in their Kipling Avenue apartment bedroom early Tuesday.

McKenzie Seraphin, 32; Tola Paul, 32; and Edsel Augustin, 29; all from Toronto, were arrested and charged with firearm-related offences as well as attempted murder.

The suspects were arrested Tuesday night.

Both victims were shot at multiple times inside their Rexdale apartment Tuesday around 1:30 a.m. after the suspects forced their way inside, police said.

The 20-year-old man was hit twice — once in the hand and once in the leg. The 19-year-old woman was shot in the chest but the bullet lodged in her shoulder.

She is three months pregnant but police say, there was no direct injury to the fetus, and it appears that it was unharmed by the shooting.

Both are expected to recover.

Police said there were two children in the apartment unit at the time of the shooting but were in another room, did not witness anything and were unharmed. They are now staying with relatives.

The shooting occurred inside this highrise building on Kipling Avenue. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

On Tuesday, police said the double shooting had "gang tones" to it.

Supt. Ron Taverner, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service's 23 Division, said that the shooting was targeted and involved gang members on both sides.

Police said the shooting may be retaliation but officers do not know what led to it. Nothing was taken from the apartment.

The male victim himself was wanted by police on a number of offences, including home invasion and attempted murder.

He was placed under arrest in hospital; the woman was not.

The accused were ordered to show up in court Wednesday morning.