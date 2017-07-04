A woman in her late teens and a man in his 20s were injured in an early morning shooting on Tuesday in a Kipling Avenue apartment, Toronto paramedics say.

The woman suffered life-threatening injuries, while the man suffered serious injuries, according to Greg Murphy, deputy commander of Toronto Paramedic Services.

Paramedics received the call about the shooting in a Kipling Avenue apartment, near Beaconhill Road, south of Steeles Avenue West, at about 1:13 a.m.

Both victims were taken to a trauma centre.