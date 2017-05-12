A truck driver faces multiple charges following yesterday's deadly seven-vehicle crash on Highway 401 near Kingston, Ont.

Four people were killed when their car burst into flames after the collision.

The OPP announced Friday that Dunhill Tabanao, 37, of Vaudreuil-Dorion, Que., will face the following charges:

Four counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

Four counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

​The crash happened at 1:30 a.m. Thursday on the westbound lanes of Highway 401 between Joyceville Road and Highway 15.

The four people who died in Thursday's crash were in one car that became engulfed in flames after a collision. (CBC)

Tabanao was arrested at the scene and held for bail court at the Ontario Court of Justice in the city of Kingston yesterday.

Police are continuing to investigate and say they have not yet identified the four victims.

