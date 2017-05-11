@YGKTraffic avoid 401 WB near Joyceville Rd - major MVC pic.twitter.com/EGsnjmJoKZ — @megwilkinson_

Four people are dead after a collision on Highway 401 west of Kingston.

According to an OPP press release, the collision happened around 1:30 a.m. ET this morning and involved seven vehicles, including four tractor trailers and two cars.

The OPP say one of the cars became fully engulfed in flames and all four people in the vehicle died.

Highway 401 will remain closed westbound west of the exit for Joyceville Road for the police investigation.

Westbound traffic is being diverted to Highway 15.