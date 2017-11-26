A man in his 40's has suffered life-threatening injuries after bring pulled from a fire at a King Street West home.

Paramedics say they arrived at 1259 King Street West just after 2:30 p.m. and transported the male to a local area hospital.

The fire has since been put out, but police say neighbouring homes are being evacuated as smoke remains in the area.

King St. West is closed between Dufferin Street and Cowan Avenue.