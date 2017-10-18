One male cyclist has died after a collision in Toronto's west end Wednesday morning. 

Toronto police say the collision involved a vehicle, streetcar and cyclist. 

It happened shortly after 9 a.m. at King Street West and Cowan Avenue.

Const. Clint Stibbe told CBC Toronto a southbound vehicle on Cowan Avenue attempted to cross King Street and was hit by a westbound streetcar. The vehicle went out of control as a result of the collision and struck a nearby cyclist.

Toronto paramedics transported the cyclist to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Stibbe said the man was pronounced in hospital.

There is no information about his age or identity.

More to come. 