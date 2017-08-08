Toronto police have arrested three men in their late 20s after another man was shot in the leg during a street robbery downtown early Tuesday.

Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said officers were called to King Street West and Portland Avenue for a report of gunshots at 3:18 a.m.

Officers from Toronto Police Service's public safety response team were in the area on general patrol and responded quickly to the call, she said. When they arrived, they found a man who had been struck by gunfire.

Toronto paramedics said the man, 28, was rushed to a trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries.

1 firearm recovered

Douglas-Cook said three suspects fled in a white Chevrolet Cruze that then collided with a TTC vehicle. Officers pursued the suspects and arrested them a short distance away.

They have not been charged but are expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

Police have found at least one firearm believed to have been used in the shooting.

Douglas-Cook said she could not confirm if the suspects or victim knew each other.

King Street, which was closed from Portland to Brant Streets as police investigated, has been reopened.