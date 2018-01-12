King streetcar ridership is up 25 per cent since the start of the transit pilot project, the TTC said Friday, which is causing some commuter headaches during peak travel times.

The transit agency released the second set of data on the year-long King Street Transit Pilot, which gives streetcars the priority on the east-west artery between Bathurst and Jarvis streets. The data shows the 25 per cent jump during the peak hour of the morning commute, which means riders are often left waiting for space on a streetcar, according to the TTC CEO's report.

"We are a bit of a victim of our own success, too, as we have also seen a ridership increase of some 25 per cent on King St., meaning some customers are unable to board their first or even second streetcar in the peak of the peak," the report said.

While some commuters have been left waiting at specific times, overall travel times have improved, according to a City of Toronto news release about the latest figures. The slowest streetcar travel times in the afternoon rush hour have improved by about four minutes in each direction, the release said. Vehicle travel times on nearby streets "remain only marginally affected," it said.

"Reliability of the streetcar continues to remain much higher as the variability of streetcar travel times through the pilot area has been reduced by up to 33 per cent."

Data from the year-long pilot is being released on the 12th day of every month by the city.

In December, the first set of data, which was based on the project's first three weeks of operation, showed that:

Streetcars were up to 2.6 minutes faster during rush-hour periods.

Eighty per cent of eastbound streetcars were meeting spacing targets, up from 37 per cent.

Vehicle travel times on most nearby streets had not increased by more than a minute.

'There is some confusion'

Despite some of benefits of the King Street pilot, there are some outspoken critics, particularly business owners along the east-west artery who say it has hurt their bottom line. Restaurateurs say the loss of on-street parking and the measures to reduce car traffic are keeping customers away.

Mayor John Tory is meeting with King Street business owners Friday at city hall to discuss the issue.

Earlier this week, Tory responded to concerns about declining business by unveiling a new design competition to "animate" public spaces on King in an effort to draw people back to the street.

"Almost everyone does seem to agree that there is some confusion as to whether King Street is accessible to those who want to visit the area," Tory said earlier this week.

He had to clarify that cars are not banned from the street, and that parking is available on nearby streets, and in lots and garages. Taxis can also travel straight along King each day after 10 p.m.

For the competition, called "Everyone is King," the city is seeking submissions from local businesses, business improvement associations, design professionals, community groups and individuals to "bring life" to new curb lane public spaces.

The deadline for submissions is mid-February.

Meanwhile, the TTC and the city will release data on the pilot every month, and will use travel time, service reliability and ridership to gauge the project's success.

"We will continue to work with the City to monitor the pilot and do all we can to assist business in the corridor," the TTC report says, "but as of [this] writing, the TTC is extremely pleased with the positive impact the pilot is having for customers."