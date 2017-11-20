Toronto police say the grace period is over for drivers on a portion of King Street starting on Monday.

Police will now ticket drivers who disobey the new rules of the road introduced as part of the King Street pilot project.

Officers in the area have kept busy over the last week warning drivers — time and time again — not to drive straight through any intersection on King Street between Bathurst and Jarvis Streets.

Const. Clint Stibbe says police have stopped about 2,000 motorists since the project began last Sunday.

But as of Monday, it will be much more than a warning.

"If you are charged with an offence, it will be a $110 fine and two demerit points. If you are convicted, it could affect your insurance rates," Stibbe said.

How to navigate the new King Street2:05

The only exception is given to taxi drivers who are allowed to drive straight through the intersections overnight, between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

"This line has been unfortunately in difficulty for many years, and as a result, something must be done," the constable said in an interview.

The TTC says more than 65,000 people take King Street streetcars every weekday, making it the busiest surface route in Toronto's entire transit system.

TTC CEO Andy Byford says it's too early to have empirical data on the project but he's pleased by its progress so far.

He acknowledges motorist's confusion over the past week but says it is to be expected.

"This is the biggest change to downtown traffic and transit routes in the city for decades, perhaps for ever. It's quite radical," Byford said.

The project is planned for one year to evaluate the impact of prioritizing streetcars on commuters, motorists and area businesses.