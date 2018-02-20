City spending $80K on promotion helping restaurants affected by King Street pilot
Mayor John Tory says goal of program is to increase foot traffic in downtown core
The city is buying dinner — just to get you to go to King Street.
The "Food is King" promotion aims to send people to one of 40 restaurants on the downtown street, where the King Street pilot project, which prioritizes streetcar service, has angered some businesses. Diners can get $15 toward a meal of anything from burgers to sushi to salad by using Ritual, a popular food-ordering app.
It will cost the city some $80,000, officials said.
Mayor John Tory welcomed the launch, telling reporters the effort is part of ensuring the pilot is "a success for everyone."
Tory said the goal is to drive foot traffic to the area, something that could get people used to the new streetscape. On that front, Tory also said the city is "very pleased" with the submissions that have come in as part of a design competition to improve public spaces in the core.
The offer is available to new or existing Ritual users who have not ordered from one of the King Street establishments taking part.
