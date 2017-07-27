Police have closed a portion of the sidewalk and one lane of traffic during the morning rush hour on King Street East after a pane of glass fell from a building.

A pane on the seventh floor of a building at 280 King Street East has broken, and one piece fell onto the street below, according to Toronto police. They say another large piece of glass is hanging precariously over the sidewalk.

Police have closed the sidewalk in front of the building, which is on the north side of the street, and have closed one westbound lane of traffic.

"The present danger is if this last piece of glass does fall and strikes someone as it's coming down, whether they are walking or driving in the car," Victor Kwong, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, told CBC Toronto.

Toronto police say they had no reports of injuries. (Grant Linton/CBC)

Toronto police have not received any reports of injuries from the falling glass, and say it's not yet clear what caused the glass to break.