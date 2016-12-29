One person has been shot in the King Street West and Spadina Avenue area.

The victim drove to Mount Sinai Hospital. Police say the extent of the victim's injuries aren't yet known.

No suspect information is available yet.

Shooting: King and Spadina. Victim self transported to Mnt Sinai hospital. Officer now at hospital. #Toronto pic.twitter.com/2JPLbn0ec4 — @LateNightCam

King Street West is closed in both directions between Charlotte Street and Blue Jays Way while police investigate.

Anyone with information can call police at 416-808-5200.