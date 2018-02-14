You may know actor Kim Coates from his roles in Sons of Anarchy or Black Hawk Down, but the Saskatoon, Sask., actor originally started on the stage.

After almost three decades on the big and small screen, he is going back to his theatre and Canadian roots by starring in Jez Butterworth's Jerusalem in Toronto.

The play will run until March 10 at the Crow's Theatre. (Sannah Choi/CBC)

Coates has acted in numerous movies and television shows, such as Goon and CSI: Miami.

"Movies make you a star. TV makes you rich. The stage makes you good," Coates said in an interview with Here and Now's Gill Deacon.

Kim Coates returns to the stage1:05

Coates is teaming up with two Toronto theatre companies, Outside the March and The Company Theatre, to present the national premiere of Butterworth's play.

Kim Coates discusses his performance in the play Jerusalem1:43

Coates is working with other notable actors in Jerusalem, such as Nicholas Campbell, but is also taking the stage with his daughter Brenna. It is the first time the pair is acting together.

"The timing couldn't have been better," Coates said. "Brenna's amazing."

Kim Coates performs alongside daughter Brenna for 1st time0:53

The play premiered on Feb. 13 and will run until March 10 at Crow's Theatre at Carlaw Avenue and Dundas Street.