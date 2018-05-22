Kids bring pot-laced snacks to same elementary school on 2 occasions, police say

Oshawa police are hoping to educate parents after kids brought marijuana-laced snacks to the same elementary school on two separate occasions earlier this month.

A Grade 6 student brought home-baked cookies to the school on May 14 as a treat, police said in a release Tuesday.

After eating the cookies, four young students — aged 11 and 12 — reported feeling "dizzy and euphoric."

Investigators say a parent made the cookies for a spouse, who has a medical marijuana licence. The cookies ended up in the student's backpack by mistake.

In a "completely separate incident involving other kids the week before," police say THC-laced gummy bears were consumed in the same elementary school.

Four kids in Grades 7 and 8 — aged 12 and 13 — also reported feeling dizzy and euphoric after eating a gummy bear brought to school by one of the students.

Investigators don't yet know how the student got the gummy bears, as they were not made at home.

Police say they're investigating the incidents, and have also taken the time to educate parents about "the dangers and risks of consuming psychoactive chemicals at such an early age."