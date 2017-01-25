The man who filmed Toronto police officers using a stun gun on a suspect while he was restrained on the ground is now calling out officers for their behaviour, including what he calls an "HIV-phobic comment."

Waseem Khan told CBC Radio's Metro Morning that he and his wife were on their way to drop their son off at Ryerson University's day care centre on Tuesday morning when they spotted an altercation between police and a man in the back of a police car.

"Two officers grabbed him out of the drivers' side rear door, he was placed on the ground, and this is where it really disturbed me — he was kicked and stomped in the head by police officers," Khan said.

At the time, Khan said the man appeared to be restrained, with his hands behind his back.

"As soon as I saw this, I told my wife 'I've got to jump out and record this.'"

'You're going to get AIDS'

The resulting video appears to show police officers using a stun gun on the man as he lies on the ground near Dundas Street East and Church Street. An officer is also seen in the video kicking the man while he is on the ground surrounded by officers.

Another male officer, wearing a tuque, can be heard on the video saying to bystanders — including Khan while he was filming — that "he's going to spit in your face and you're going to get AIDS." The officer appears to be talking about the suspect.

The footage was published by CityNews.

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Police arrest and Taser suspect after female cop allegedly assaulted pic.twitter.com/3US7PNJzyg — @CityNews

"From what I could see, he was completely unresponsive," Khan recalled, adding the incident was "disturbing" to witness.

He also slammed the officer's threatening language about AIDS.

"You don't get HIV from someone spitting on you ... I think this speaks to the way this officer or these officers look toward certain demographics of people," he said.

Khan added he was about nine metres away from the incident while recording the video, and was "taken aback" when two officers told him that if he was witnessing the incident they would have to seize his phone.

Police say earlier violence not caught on camera

Mark Pugash, a spokesman for Toronto Police Services, previously told CBC that police "don't have that authority."

"We've told our people, life in 2017 is people will be filming you, and provided they're not obstructing or interfering in any way — and it doesn't look like that's happening in this case — then they're entitled to keep on filming," he said.

But Pugash did paint a different picture of what happened before and during the filmed incident.

Toronto police used a stun gun twice on the suspect. A police spokesperson said the first blast wasn't effective due to the man's heavy clothing. (Alanna Rizza/The Eyeopener )

He said police were called to Seaton House homeless shelter for an assault, and arrested a man.

"He then spat at a police officer (and) punched her in the face, knocking her to the ground," Pugash said. "Some construction workers came to her assistance — one of whom was bitten by the man."

Pugash said police put the man in the back of a police car but had to remove him after he kicked out the window.

A first round of Tasering "didn't work" because the man's layers of clothing, he added. The man also continued to bite an officer, Pugash said.

"The man displayed continued, high-level violence... 90 per cent of what happened is not in the video," he said.

Toronto police have said they are reviewing the incident. Charges have not yet been laid.

Mayor Tory finds footage 'disconcerting'

In a statement, the office of Mayor John Tory said he has seen the video and "finds it disconcerting."

"It's important to keep in mind that we do not know the full context of what happened before or after the video footage," the statement continued. "The Mayor believes it is appropriate that the Toronto Police will be reviewing the matter internally."

In a statement, the office of Mayor John Tory said he has seen the video and 'finds it disconcerting.' (Chris Young/The Canadian Press)

Khan said the officers trying to make him stop recording makes the officers look "guilty."

"If they were doing their job properly, you would think they'd welcome any evidence," he said.

He also maintained that the use of force seemed inappropriate.

"I can't help but think this situation would've went completely different if this was some white guy in a suit in the financial district," Khan said.

"I don't think he would've been pulled out of the car, stomped on, and dragged over to the curb."