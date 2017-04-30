Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Premier Kathleen Wynne and Mayor John Tory joined thousands in Toronto today in celebrating the 39th annual Khalsa Day Parade.

Held in commemoration of the Sikh new year, the Khalsa order of Sikhism and the end of Sikh heritage month, this year's event also celebrated the 350th anniversary of the birth of Sikh Guru Gobind Singh.

In memory of the four sons of the guru, the event also chosen to raise funds for Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) for the first time.

This year's parade started at Exhibition Place and concluded at City Hall's Nathan Phillips Square where more than tens of thousands are estimated to have taken part in the celebration.

The poor weather didn't dampen the turn out.

"We were not expecting the turnout," Dr. Parminder Singh, a director on the council that organized the event told CBC Toronto. "Essentially all of the Sikhs in Ontario are gathering here today."

Thousands took part in the 39th annual Khalsa Day Parade on Sunday. The event marks the Sikh new year, the Khalsa order of Sikhism and the end of Sikh heritage month. (Martin Trainor/CBC)

In addition to appearing at the event, the prime minister also spoke to the revellers and celebrated diversity in Canada

"This is just a wonderful time to celebrate the fact that Canada is a country that is strong not in spite of our differences but because of our differences," Prime Minister Trudeau said.

The mayor also built on the theme of diversity when he spoke to the crowd.

"The city embraces and celebrates what is good in every faith and every culture," Tory said. "Diversity has helped build a society that is as harmonious as it is diverse."