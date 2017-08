Toronto Police have identified the man found dead near College Street and Lippincott Street early Sunday morning as 22-year-old Khadr Mohamed.

A post-mortem revealed that he died from a gunshot wound to the torso.

Witnesses have told police an altercation may have happened Saturday night, and police are appealing for more witnesses to come forward with more information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-74000, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.