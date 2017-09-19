Two people have died and five others have been injured in a crash involving six vehicles near Keswick, Ontario, York Regional Police say.

Police were called to the scene in the Ravenshoe Road and Woodbine Avenue area around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a head-on collision.

"Upon arrival, two people were found [with vital signs absent] in one vehicle," Staff Sgt. Rob Bentham told CBC Toronto. Police say the two were adults. Their precise ages and genders are not known.

Not long afterward, police confirmed two people had died of their injuries. Four others were taken to a local hospital and a fifth was rushed to a trauma centre, say paramedics.

Collision investigation units are on the scene and the intersection will be closed for several hours.