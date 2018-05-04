Grad photo goes viral after Toronto teen creates a 'glamorous, red carpet' look for himself

Although high school student Kevin Kodra is a makeup artist and self described "social media influencer," with thousands of followers on Instagram, the reaction to a grad photo he posted on the social media site on Monday was surprising, even to him.

"When I woke up the next morning ... with 18,000 likes on my photo — it was different to say the least," he told CBC Radio's Here and Now on Thursday.

By Wednesday, popular magazines including Seventeen and Teen Vogue had written features on the 18-year-old.

"This is a new concept: a yearbook photo going viral," Kodra said.

Kevin Kodra has had international media attention after his grad photo went viral on Instagram. (CBC)

He might have gotten that reaction because of what he described as "glamorous, bronzy … very red carpet makeup."

It took him four hours to apply on that picture day back in March. The result was an almost unreal visage, contoured to near perfection by layers of makeup.

"There's a lot of lash involved," he laughed.

Kevin Kodra said he spent four hours on his makeup before picture day at his school in March. (Instagram)

'Honestly, it was very supportive.'

What may be even more surprising to some is the reaction from his family and friends at Bishop Allen Academy, a Catholic school in Etobicoke.

"Honestly, it was very supportive."

Kodra comes from a "traditional Albanian background" but explains that his dad was one of his biggest supporters, as are his two best friends — both male, both Albanian.

"It's different for my background," Kodra said.

Kodra will graduate in June, and is going into media arts and production at either Ryerson or York next year — a career path teachers at his school have encouraged him to pursue, he says.

"It's humbling to say the least," he told Here and Now.

Kevin Kodra, 18, intends to take media arts and production at university next year. (Instagram)

'I don't see the hate'

Asked whether he's experienced any negative feedback, Kodra explains that he has put a filter on his Instagram comments, which allows him to be "in my little bubble, my own little world where I don't see the hate."

He says he understands that the concept of a man in makeup still isn't entirely socially acceptable.

Kevin Kodra, 18, is a makeup artist and self-described 'social media influencer' from Etobicoke. (Instagram)

"The masculinity that's wanted by men, and that's expected by a lot of women and men — it's uncomfortable for those hyper-masculine men to see a guy wearing four-inch lashes on his face, or over-lined lips, or contour or highlight. It's just uncomfortable."

A big part of his goal, besides taking the perfect selfie, is to "break down that stigma and that social barrier," he said.

"I want little guys and little girls to know that they don't have to be feminine or masculine — they can be whatever they want."