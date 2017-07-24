Peel police have charged Kevin J. Johnston of Mississauga, Ont., with promoting hatred against an identifiable group in connection with a YouTube video offering a $1,000 reward for recordings of Muslim students during prayer.

Johnston's arrest on Monday comes as the "result of a lengthy investigation," according to a Peel police release.

Police said they have charged the 45-year-old with one count of wilful promotion of hatred as per the Criminal Code of Canada after receiving consent from the Ontario attorney general's office.

The charge follows "numerous incidents reported to police" involving Johnston, police said, and "concerns over information published on various social media sites."

Sought footage of students 'spewing hate speech'

Earlier this year, Johnston, known for his far-right Freedom Report website, posted a YouTube video offering a $1,000 reward for recordings of Muslim students at Peel region schools "spewing hate speech during Friday prayers."

The video sparked concern among Muslim families and led the Peel District School Board, which serves Mississauga, and the Peel Region communities of Brampton and Caledon, to issue a memo to its administrators, reminding them that personal recording devices can only be used in schools for educational purposes, as directed by staff.

Johnston had a court appearance in Brampton on Monday.