Kawartha Lakes woman, 76, killed in single vehicle crash in Clarington

A Kawartha Lakes woman, 76, was killed in a single vehicle crash in Clarington on Saturday, Durham police say.

Police said the crash occurred when a sedan left the roadway and hit a tree on Taunton Road, east of Darlington-Clarke Townline, in Clarington at about 3:57 p.m.

Witnesses told police the sedan was eastbound when it drifted off the south edge of the roadway, went a short distance along the ditch, then collided with the tree.

The woman was found without vital signs and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with new information is asked to contact D/Cst. Bryson of the Collision Investigation Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5255.