A second degree murder charge has been laid against a minor following a fire at an Ontario youth facility on Friday that left one person dead and two others injured.

Ontario Provincial Police say the suspect, who can't be identified under youth criminal justice laws, is being held in custody until a court appearance.

Police say they were called on Friday after getting a report of a disturbance at the facility.

When they arrived, officers found the facility to be on fire and called in local fire and ambulance crews.

Detective Inspector Dave Robinson of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch is leading the investigation into the incident.

An autopsy was held Saturday and the person who died has been identified, but police say further information including age and gender isn't being released to maintain the integrity of the investigation.

The facility is located near the village of Oakwood northeast of Toronto in the Kawartha Lakes region.

Andy Letham, mayor of Kawartha Lakes, released a statement on Friday saying he is "deeply saddened by the tragic fire."

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the loved ones of those involved," Letham said.

"I'm proud, as always, of the Kawartha Lakes Fire and Paramedic Services and the OPP for their valiant efforts tonight."