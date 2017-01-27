Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne will reject Toronto's request to impose tolls on area highways, a move the city had proposed as a way to pay for new transit projects.

Sources with knowledge of the decision told CBC Toronto on Thursday that Wynne believes Mayor John Tory's plan for tolls "just isn't affordable" for drivers when they lack alternatives for commuting to downtown Toronto.

The proposal calls for tolls on the Don Valley Parkway and the Gardiner Expressway, major arteries to get in and out of the city.

Kathleen Wynne is expected to give Toronto, and all municipalities with transit systems, a greater share of revenue from the provincial gasoline tax. (Andrew Lupton/CBC)

Wynne will announce her position at a news conference in Richmond Hill, just north of Toronto, at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Instead of approving the tolls in Toronto, the government will give all municipalities with transit systems a greater share of revenue from the provincial gasoline tax, a senior provincial source told CBC Toronto.

The increase will generate an extra $170 million a year for the City of Toronto — but that's about 15 per cent less than what the city estimated it would earn from tolls.