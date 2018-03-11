Premier Kathleen Wynne is set to speak a Liberal campaign rally in Brampton on Sunday, one day after Doug Ford was named the new leader of the Ontario Progressive Conservatives.

The event, called "Together, We Care", was announced Friday. Wynne is expected to provide comment on Ford's razor-thin victory as the province gears up for the June 7 election. She is slated to speak some time before 2 p.m. ET.

In a brief address to a room full of media and a handful of supporters late Saturday night, Ford took aim Wynne.

"To the people of Ontario, I say, 'Relief is on its way.' And to Kathleen Wynne I say, 'Your days as premier are numbered.'"

The premier struck a diplomatic tone in a tweet posted shortly after noon.

"Congratulations to the Conservatives on electing their new leader, and to Doug Ford on a successful race. Wishing them well," she wrote.

A statement released by her Liberals after Ford's win was announced, however, was more confrontational.

"The Ontario Conservatives have gone back in time to pick the most Conservative leader they could find" and pointed to Ford's courting of social conservatives as a bad sign for women's rights in the province," the statement said.

"The Conservative Party is going into this election with more radically conservative policies than Mike Harris, Tim Hudak or Stephen Harper ever ran on," said Deb Matthews, Liberal MPP and co-chair of Wynne's campaign.

"The billions in cuts they are promising, and the divisive social conservative policies they are championing will hurt Ontario's economy and change our province for the worse."