Wynne continues to campaign hard despite predicting loss in Ontario election

Ontario Liberal Leader Kathleen Wynne switched gears Sunday, using the last few days of the election campaign to try to save what Liberal seats she can.

Wynne admitted Saturday that her party won't form government after Thursday's election, but pleaded with voters to at least elect some Liberals. She is warning about what an NDP or Progressive Conservative majority government would bring, and is pitching votes for the Liberals as a way to keep either of those parties in check.

Standing behind a sign reading simply, "Vote Liberal," instead of her usual sign with her campaign slogan of "Care Over Cuts," Wynne said it's important to return as many Liberals as possible to the legislature to avoid having a majority government.

The Liberals under Wynne won a majority in 2014.

"I know that there are people who are trying to decide how to vote on June 7 and they are worried about a majority (Progressive Conservative) Doug Ford government," Wynne said.

"They are worried about a majority NDP government, and they want to know what it would mean to cast their vote for Liberal and what I'm saying is, 'Yeah, it looks like I'm not going to be the premier. It looks like we're not going to have a Liberal government. But you better believe having more Liberals at Queen's Park to fend off whatever extreme policies a Doug Ford or an NDP government would bring forward, that's important."

Wynne began her day today in Richmond Hill, Ont., where she is trying to help Liberal Reza Moridi get re-elected, and was also campaigning in Scarborough North, Toronto-St. Paul's, and her own riding of Don Valley West.

But NDP Leader Andrea Horwath said Sunday that she would not accept help from the Liberals to prop up an NDP government.

"People have rejected Kathleen Wynne and the Liberals," she said after a rally in downtown Toronto. "It is apparent. Even Kathleen Wynne is not supporting Kathleen Wynne this time around by the looks of it."

Liberals say that now their focus is on trying to maintain official party status in the legislature, which requires at least eight seats. A Liberal source told The Canadian Press about a dozen ridings in which the party thinks they have a reasonable shot at winning, but Wynne's own riding was not among them.

On Sunday, Wynne said she is still pushing to represent her riding again.

"I'm running hard in my own riding, Don Valley West, because I want to go back to Queen's Park to continue to work for you, bringing our Liberal values to Queen's Park," she said.

Ford, meanwhile, was campaigning in Kingston, focusing his attacks on the NDP.