Toronto Police have upgraded the charge against Kalen Schlatter to first-degree murder in the death of Tess Richey.
The 21-year-old Toronto man was arrested in early February and initially charged with second-degree murder in Richey's death.
Richey, 22, was reported missing in November 2017. Richey's mother discovered her body four days later at the bottom of a stairwell at 582 Church St.
A post-mortem examination determined she died of neck compression, according to police investigators.
Police initially described the incident as a crime of opportunity.
Schlatter is scheduled to appear in court tomorrow.