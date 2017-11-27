Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sat down with CBC's Matt Galloway Monday, to talk about social policy and where we're coming up short in Canada.

The conversation was part of the Maytree Conference at the Rotman School of Business at the University of Toronto, and touched on the new National Housing Strategy, the prime minister's approach to apologies and how the #metoo movement is a step in the right direction.

Here are some highlights from their discussion:

The value of saying 'I'm sorry'

Matt Galloway: There's a big announcement tomorrow in terms of an apology to members of the LGBT community who were in the military, who were discriminated against and more, because of who they are. What do you want what you say tomorrow to say about us as a nation?

Justin Trudeau: I think there's a really interesting and important discussion to have around apologies and around ills of the past. And certainly a number of people have highlighted, and I've had this reflection as well, that my father might have had a different perspective on it than I do. He came at it as a academic, as a constitutionalist.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is not planning to add housing to the Charter Rights in Canada. (David Donnelly/CBC)

I come at it as a teacher, as someone who has worked a lot in communities and the apologies for things past are important to make sure that we actually understand and know and share and don't repeat those mistakes ... Apologies are also really important to be able to move forward in a healing way that acknowledges the very real, intergenerational impacts, or impacts on individuals around mental health, around a sense of self-worth, around how you fit into your community.

For me, it comes back to that question: Well, why do we still feel it important for politicians to march in gay pride parades, for example. It's still important. There is still so much discrimination, that recognizing it will make a big difference and it will also help a whole bunch of people who would never have to, hopefully, go through in their future careers the kind of discrimination that happened in past decades.

Housing as a right

MG: You said that housing is a right. What does that mean?

JT: Housing as a right is something that Canada has agreed to under certain governments in an international forum for many, many years. The way my friend [ Liberal MP for Spadina-Fort York] Adam Vaughan talks about it all the time is, "Housing is not a problem, it's a solution, it's a building block."

Trudeau announced his National Housing Strategy in Toronto's Lawrence Heights neighbourhood, pledging $40 billion over 10 years as part of a 'human rights-based' housing strategy. (Chris Young/Canadian Press)

Recognizing a rights-based approach to housing, fundamentally for me, weaves it into those fundamental things a society needs to make sure that its citizens have access to in order to be a full and free and really success society in any way, shape or form. In order to solve for that rights-based approach we do have to tackle poverty, we do have to tackle homelessness, we do have to do a better job with mental health, we do have to do a better job with poverty and raising kids in low-income households.

We do have to do a better job around things like public transit and make sure we can get to an affordable neighbourhood from the job you just got in a way that works. These are the kinds of things that all fold together and putting a rights-based approach to it means it's an obligation for government.

MG: Would you add it to the Charter?

JT: I think that's a conversation that people should have a decade from now, a few decades from now.

MG: Why a few decades from now?

JT: Right now, if someone were to say, "I have a right to housing," a government could say, "I have a lovely three-bedroom apartment for you, but I know you live in Toronto, it's just you're going to have to move to Miramichii, or to Saskatoon or some other part of the country." Recognizing it as a right, and leaving it at that, it's not actually the solution.

Recognizing it as a system, of which it is an essential part is a big piece of it. But if you're going to start adding rights to the Charter there's a whole list of things that people have talked about; property rights on the one hand, on one side of the political spectrum, environmental rights, clean water on the other side. But I'm not going near opening up the constitution.

Tackling homelessness

Trudeau said reducing homelessness in cities like Toronto will require partnering with organizations on the ground to make sure people are getting the support they need. (Nathan Denette/Canadian Press)

MG: We did an interview on [Metro Morning] with a woman who was homeless for four years. She said she knew she was going to be homeless because things were falling through the cracks and if you were paying attention you could have checked those boxes off and stopped her before she hit the bottom. That's a problem that's happening right now in cities like this, in cities across the country. How do we deal if there is relentless incrementalism that works down the line? How do we deal with the crisis right now?

JT: There is money starting to flow in many ways right now. One of the absurdities we have is when a child leaves foster care at 18, in many places, you don't actually get to talk about homelessness strategy applying to them until they've experienced six months of homelessness. Well, by the time someone has experienced six months of homelessness from 18 to 18.5 years old they've developed challenges and problems that are going to have echoes for the next decade, if not the rest of their lives and being a lot smarter about how we respond quicker, is something we absolutely have to do. So it's not just about getting it right, it's showing and demonstrating the willingness and presence to work with partners right now to start making immediate differences.

Sexual assault, #MeToo and why we still have a long way to go

Trudeau said things like the #metoo movement are a step in the right direction, but we still have a long way to go to protect people at work. (Damian Dovarganes/Associated Press)

MG: The success of the "Me Too" hashtag has been extraordinary and has led people to speak about sexual harassment in a way that perhaps they haven't felt free to otherwise. What do you make of what's happening right now? This is a policy issue for a lot of people because it's going to shape where they are and who they are.

JT: Twenty-five years ago this year, I was in my undergrad at McGill and I joined the McGill Student Society Sexual Assault Centre. I got to work first-hand with an issue that 25 years later we're still just sort of scratching the surface on. There's an awakening happening over these past weeks but it has taken years and decades of activism and pushing and frustration and willfully ignoring the facts by institutions and cultures to get change to happen and even then there's still so much more to do.

MG: We had a conversation with your employment minister, Patty Hajdu, and she was talking about Parliament Hill and the atmosphere in Ottawa being rife for this sort of abuse. You've dealt with these allegations within your own caucus. Are there more of those allegations that you've been dealing with?

JT: I hope not. I have been very, very clear there's zero tolerance. We've done extensive training sessions and contracts signed by all members of our team, not just the MPs, but the entire culture around our political party and spreading it to having a harassment policy on the hill. Parliament Hill is a workplace like many others and therefore has the same kind of challenges others have but we also have a responsibility to lead and be a model for solving the challenges that exist elsewhere.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said we have to shift the mindset around sexual assault and harassment if we're going to make things better. (David Donnelly/CBC)

MG: Do we need legislation — and this is a social-policy piece — that would protect people beyond those federal workplaces?

JT: What we fundamentally need is a shift in mindset. A shift so that people realize this isn't just an issue for women in the workplace or for certain people in the workplace, this is an issue that affects all of us and to make sure each and every one of us is stepping up when there are comments, when there is harassment. The number of people who come out, whenever there is news about this person or that person, a whole bunch of people shrug and say, "Oh yeah, I wasn't surprised at all by that, we saw that coming for a long time." So why didn't you say something then? We're not yet having those proactive conversations about the shifts in mindsets that need to happen.

On raising his kids as feminists

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau kisses his daughter Ella-Grace in Calgary. Trudeau says he's raising all of his children to be feminists. (Jeff McIntosh/Canadian Press)

JT: I don't have all the answers, but as a leader, as a feminist, as a father ... the discussions we have to have. I'm raising my daughter to be a feminist, yes, but also raising my sons to be a feminist and understanding power dynamics and imbalances and the need to be there to stick up for friends or individuals who are being victimized or marginalized or harassed or bullied. This is something we have to really focus on as a society.