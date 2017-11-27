Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is making a stop at the Rotman School of Business at the University of Toronto Monday, participating in a conference on the future of social policy in Canada.

The conference, hosted by the Maytree Foundation and the Caledon Institute for Social Policy, is focused on the link between human rights and poverty, and how political decisions can effect both.

Trudeau will speak with CBC's Matt Galloway about the intersection of poverty and human rights, commenting on the newly unveiled National Housing Strategy, and the work he's doing to ensure gender parity in politics.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sits down with CBC's Matt Galloway on Monday to talk about the future of social policy in Canada, from housing to women in politics, at a conference in Toronto. (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press)

The conversation is set to kick off at 1:40 p.m., as part of the conference titled "Looking Ahead: Preparing for the next 25 years of social policy."