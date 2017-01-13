La Loche, Sask., youth, in Toronto for a weekend-long trip in the city, are meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Ten students, who attend the Dene high school campus at the La Loche Community School — the site of last year's school shooting — were treated to a tour of Toronto's Ryerson University early Friday and will get to mingle with some Toronto Raptors at their training facility, the BioSteel Centre, later this afternoon.

Last January, the small community in northern Saskatchewan was rocked by a shooting — at the high school and another location — that left four people dead.

Jan. 22 marks the one-year anniversary of the shooting.