Ahead of Peeks Toronto Caribbean Junior Carnival, young participants previewed their costumes and performances for audiences in Scarborough on Tuesday at Malvern Town Centre.

The Junior Carnival will take place on July 22 with an opening ceremony at the McLevin Avenue entry to the Malvern Community Centre.

The parade will travel west on McLevin Road, turn north on Neilson Road, ending at Neilson Park, where the Junior Carnival showcase will take place.

The Junior Carnival is one of several the events taking place ahead of the Caribbean Carnival's Grande Parade on August 5.

This year marks 50 years of Carnival in Toronto

Junior Carnival participants have some fun dancing at the preview. (Martin Trainor/CBC)

The Junior Carnival Preview emcee, Kevin Carrington, says Tuesday's event is 'getting ready to set-up and showcase all the diversity and talent the youth have to offer.' He says getting the kids outside singing, dancing, and networking is great to see because it gets them out of the malls and from behind 'all the electronic stimuli.' (Martin Trainor/CBC)

The 2017 Junior Carnival celebration will take place in Scarborough on July 22, featuring young participants showcasing their talents and heritage. Samia Lewis-Celestile (far right) says Tuesday is a good opportunity to let everyone know about the Caribbean Carnival. (Martin Trainor/CBC)

Participants for the Junior Carnival preview their costumes and performances at a sneak-peek event in Scarborough. (Martin Trainor/CBC)