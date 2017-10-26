One person has been pronounced dead after a fire broke out at a residence in the Junction Triangle neighbourhood Thursday morning.

Emergency responders were called to 22 Sarnia Avenue, in the Dupont Street and Symington Avenue area, shortly before 9 a.m.

Firefighters immediately headed for the third floor, which suffered "substantial damage," Toronto Fire Services Deputy Fire Chief Jim Jessop told reporters at the scene.

Paramedics confirmed that the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jessop said the fire is now out, and an investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, police closed nearby Campbell Avenue northbound at Wallace Avenue.