A charity that helps at-risk youth get training in the skilled trades has run into problems and delays at its first project as it deals with complaints from a neighbour over damage to his home.

The Jolt Program is run by the Canadian National Shelter Program (CNSP), a non-profit organization that receives support from Options International development financiers and offers training for individuals who've been in youth shelters.

The first six members of Jolt were building a low-rise multi-unit condominium at Queen Street East near Pape Avenue in Leslieville. A "topping off" ceremony was held in February to celebrate the completion of the main structure.

But the project has since stalled, in part because of complaints from the owners of the neighbouring property.

Larry Hadada lives next door to the construction site, which is also the location of Tina Sparkle's drycleaning, a business run by his wife, Tina Nguyen.

"They ruined our roof. We had water running into our building; it was like someone turned on a hose. All summer, any time it rained we got flooded. It's been a never-ending nightmare," Hadada told CBC Toronto.

He also says there were problems with the common wall between the properties.

Hadada is unhappy with the new wall between his home and the condo building next door. He says water had been running into his home for months, before it was finally fixed. (Keith Burgess/CBC)

"It was built out of junk and also there's no insulation," he said, addinng that it was only after months of complaining that the leak was finally fixed.

Patrick Casey, of CNSP, says reasonable attempts were made to address Hadada's concerns, but each time the neighbour would deny them access to their property.

Patrick Casey of the Canadian National Shelter Program says he's concerned that what boils down to a dispute between neighbours will reflect badly on the competence of the Jolt trainees. (Mehrdad Nazarahari/CBC)

"Normally, when someone is suffering damages as a result of something like this, their instinct is to get it fixed immediately, as soon as possible and by any means," said Casey. "I mean, if water was coming into my home I'd be on them to get it fixed as soon as possible."

And it wasn't just Jolt members. Casey says a roofer who CNSP contracted to fix the roof was also denied access to the property and threatened with legal action if he trespassed.

Hadada and Nguyen's lawyer David Donnelly says the couple want 24 hours notice before granting access to their property and they won't let anyone enter without a job description, list of materials and a detailed plan of what work will be done signed and stamped by an engineer.

"Anybody without permission who goes on my clients' property will be charged," Donnelly told CBC Toronto. "They must have consent and have a work order before they do any more damage to the property."

In the meantime, because work on the condo has been halted, Casey says there have been multiple break-ins and vandalism. In fact, he says, there has been so much damage that the interior had to be gutted.

Organizers says the Jolt Program's condo project in Leslieville has been damaged by vandals over the summer and drywall inside had to be removed. (Keith Burgess/CBC)

While the standoff continues, Casey is concerned about the harm to the reputation of CNSP and the training program.

"My biggest concern is it's going to have and adverse affect on the Jolt Program. Really, nothing that's happened between the two properties should reflect on the capability of the young men and women who work for us," he said.

As for Hadada and his wife, Donnelly says they have lost all confidence in Casey and his crew, so they would now like compensation to repair the damages that were done instead of the remedies they've been offered.