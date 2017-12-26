Johnny Bower, it seems, touched a lot of hearts in 93 years.

An outpouring of love and sympathy was tangible Tuesday night as friends and fans alike commented the retired Leafs' goaltender's legacy.

Toronto Mayor John Tory commented on Bower's death shortly after his family released a statement.

"He was a boyhood hero of mine, as he was for many across Canada. And long after his retirement he was a great ambassador for the Leafs and for Toronto. He will be missed by all Leafs fans and by a grateful city," Tory said on Tuesday.

Deepest condolences to Johnny Bower’s family. Arlene and I remember him with such affection - a hero and a fine man who we are so glad we came to know https://t.co/tp6gSR071Q — @BobRae48

Former Liberal MP Bob Rae told CBC Toronto that he got to know Bower in the '90s on the charity golf circuit.

"Like every Leafs fan in the '60s, I idolized Johnny," Rae said. "He was a delightful guy, very open, funny, and humble. I came to admire him more as I saw how warm and patient he was with fans, and how much he enjoyed being with people and making them feel good about themselves.

"He had a natural quality with people that was quite remarkable and I shall always remember."

Bower was a lifelong Leaf

On Legend's Row outside the Air Canada Centre, an immortalized Bower stands eternally at the ready, the Maple Leaf etched onto his chest. Bower remained a Leafs fan throughout his life, even making regular appearances at farm-team games, according to one passer-by, who noted Bower's propensity for a good-natured ribbing of rival fans.

"Here's Johnny's sense of humour," recalled Leafs fan Neil Townsend, who met the goaltender several times. At one of those meetings, he brought a friend, who wore "a Habs jersey because she's a lifelong fan," Townsend said.

When Bower caught a glimpse of the offending jersey, "The first thing Johnny said was, 'Oh look, a dartboard,'" Townsend laughed.

Townsend echoes other mourners in recounting Bower's kind nature. "He was like everyone's favourite grandpa. He was a Canadian icon."

Heartbroken to see Johnny Bower passed away. He stood in there, as the @MapleLeafs’ greatest goalie, & helped them win 4 Stanley Cups. He was a boyhood hero of mine as he was for many across Canada. Long after his retirement he was a great ambassador for the Leafs & for Toronto. — @JohnTory

Ex-Leafs pay their respects

Leafs past and current chimed in on Bower's legacy. Ex-goaltender James Reimer, through his partner's Twitter account, called Bower "one of the most genuine people" he'd ever met.

Ex-forward and tough guy Darcy Tucker, meanwhile, remembered Bower as kind and humble.

But Bower's old teammate, Dick Duff, knew the late netminder more intimately and described Bower's dedication in an interview with CBC Toronto.

"He'd stay on the ice forever," Duff said, noting that Bower would stop dozens of shots in a typical practice without even so much as a mask. "These guys had blue, black and yellow marks from on them September until next August, and then it would start again."

Duff says it was partially Bower's arrival on the Leafs' roster than led to four Stanley Cup wins in his 11-year stint in blue and white.

"John was one of the additions who made our team really strong," Duff said. "We're trying to catch up with Montreal and we're trying to catch up with Detroit. They were the best teams in those days."

Our sincerest condolences. James-“always loved talking to Mr Bower, one of the most genuine people I’ve ever met, Hockey world lost a great” pic.twitter.com/Gjs7oMPTMU — @april_reimer

Leafs' president Brendan Shanahan also issued a statement shortly after Bower's death was announced.

"Johnny was beloved by so many for much more than his Hall of Fame credentials as a player," Shanahan wrote. "It was his generosity of spirit, kindness and passion for people that made him a legend at life.

"Our deepest sympathies and gratitude go to Nancy, their children and the entire Bower family for sharing their husband, father and grandfather with us for so many years," he continued.

"There may not be a more loved Toronto Maple Leaf nor a former player who loved them as much back."